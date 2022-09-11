new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Sep 09

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing of new releases and other films now playing.

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

opening Sep 09

green light
See How They Run
  

I’m planning to see…
unlit light
Bodies Bodies Bodies
unlit light
Crimes of the Future

(*also available to stream at home)

now in cinemas

green light
The Bad Guys*
green light
Brian and Charles
green light
Elvis*
green light
Everything Everywhere All at Once*
green light
The Feast
green light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande*
green light
Nope
yellow light
Beast
yellow light
DC League of Super-Pets*
yellow light
Eiffel
yellow light
Fall
yellow light
The Forgiven
yellow light
Mr Malcolm’s List
yellow light
Orphan: First Kill
yellow light
Top Gun: Maverick
yellow light
Where Is Anne Frank
red light
Blackbird
red light
Bullet Train
red light
Jurassic World Dominion

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday October 11th, 2022.

