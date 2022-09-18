new and ongoing cinema releases, UK/Ire, Sep 16

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Hatching

Clerks III



I’m planning to see…



Strawberry Mansion*

(*also available to stream at home)

Elvis*

Everything Everywhere All at Once*

See How They Run

DC League of Super-Pets*

Fall

The Forgiven

Jurassic World Dominion

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday October 18th, 2022.