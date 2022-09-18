new and ongoing cinema releases, US/Can, Sep 13–16

A simple listing, duplicated from the in cinemas US and Canada page, of new releases and other films now playing, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

See How They Run

Clerks III



I’m planning to see…



Confess, Fletch*

The Woman King

(*also available to stream at home)

Elvis*

Emergency Declaration

Everything Everywhere All at Once*

A Love Song

Breaking*

DC League of Super-Pets*

Fall

True Things

Waiting for Bojangles

Gigi & Nate

Jurassic World Dominion*

Resurrection*

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday October 18th, 2022.