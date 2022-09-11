new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Sep 05–08

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Sep 05–08
I’m planning to watch…
Pinocchio (Disney+)
Pleasure
Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney+)
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Ali & Ava (Netflix/VOD)
The Audition
Belfast
Benedetta (DVD/VOD/Mubi)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Dual (Sky Cinema/Now)
The Duke
Elvis (premium VOD)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (premium VOD)
Jockey
The Matrix Resurrections (Sky Cinema/Now)
Nightmare Alley
The Nowhere Inn
Operation Mincemeat
Prey (Disney+)
The Princess (documentary) (Sky/Now)
Rogue Agent (Netflix)
The Sea Beast (Netflix)
Sing 2
Turning Red (premium VOD/Disney+)
Alice
Benediction
DC League of Super-Pets (premium VOD)
Infinite Storm (premium VOD)
The Lost City
The Northman
Queenpins
Thirteen Lives (Prime)
True Things (VOD/Mubi)
Uncharted
You Are Not My Mother (Netflix/VOD)
Belle
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Gray Man (Netflix)
Jurassic World Dominion (premium VOD)
Lightyear (DVD/premium VOD/Disney+)
Luck (AppleTV+)
Memory (Prime)
Moonfall
Rubikon
Samaritan (Prime)
Sundown (Sky Cinema/Now)
