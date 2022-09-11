new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Sep 05–08

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Sep 05–08

green light
A Perfect Day
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
Pinocchio (Disney+)
unlit light
Pleasure
unlit light
Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney+)

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.

recent releases

green light
Ali & Ava (Netflix/VOD)
green light
The Audition
green light
The Bad Guys
green light
The Batman
green light
Belfast
green light
Benedetta (DVD/VOD/Mubi)
green light
The Burning Sea
green light
The Card Counter
green light
The Cave
green light
Cop Secret
green light
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
green light
Dual (Sky Cinema/Now)
green light
The Duke
green light
Elvis (premium VOD)
green light
Everything Everywhere All at Once
green light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (premium VOD)
green light
Happening (L’événement)
green light
Jockey
green light
The Matrix Resurrections (Sky Cinema/Now)
green light
My So-Called Selfish Life
green light
Nightmare Alley
green light
The Nowhere Inn
green light
Operation Mincemeat
green light
Prey (Disney+)
green light
The Princess (documentary) (Sky/Now)
green light
The Quiet Girl (An Cailin Ciuin)
green light
Rogue Agent (Netflix)
green light
The Sea Beast (Netflix)
green light
Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth (Mubi)
green light
Sing 2
green light
Turning Red (premium VOD/Disney+)
yellow light
Alice
yellow light
Benediction
yellow light
DC League of Super-Pets (premium VOD)
yellow light
Dog
yellow light
Downton Abbey: A New Era
yellow light
Gold
yellow light
Infinite Storm (premium VOD)
yellow light
The Lost City
yellow light
The Northman
yellow light
Queenpins
yellow light
Thirteen Lives (Prime)
yellow light
True Things (VOD/Mubi)
yellow light
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
yellow light
Uncharted
yellow light
Wild Men (Vildmænd)
yellow light
You Are Not My Mother (Netflix/VOD)
red light
Ambulance
red light
Belle
red light
Blacklight
red light
Cyrano
red light
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
red light
The Gray Man (Netflix)
red light
Jurassic World Dominion (premium VOD)
red light
Lightyear (DVD/premium VOD/Disney+)
red light
Luck (AppleTV+)
red light
Memory (Prime)
red light
Men
red light
Moonfall
red light
Rubikon
red light
Samaritan (Prime)
red light
Sundown (Sky Cinema/Now)

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday October 11th, 2022.

share and enjoy
             