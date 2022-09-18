new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, UK/Ire, Sep 12–16

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod UK and Ireland page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
new from Sep 12–16
Nope (premium VOD)
Where Is Anne Frank (Curzon Home Cinema)
I’m planning to watch…
Big Gold Brick
Blind Ambition (premium VOD)
Goodnight Mommy (Prime)
Her Way
Strawberry Mansion
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Ali & Ava (Netflix/VOD)
Belfast
Benedetta (DVD/VOD/Mubi)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Dual (Sky Cinema/Now)
The Duke
Elvis (premium VOD)
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Nowhere Inn
Operation Mincemeat
Prey (Disney+)
The Princess (documentary) (Sky/Now)
Rogue Agent (Netflix)
The Sea Beast (Netflix)
Alice
Benediction
DC League of Super-Pets (premium VOD)
Infinite Storm (premium VOD)
The Lost City
The Northman
Queenpins
Thirteen Lives (Prime)
True Things (VOD/Mubi)
Uncharted
You Are Not My Mother (Netflix/VOD)
Belle
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Gray Man (Netflix)
Jurassic World Dominion (premium VOD)
Lightyear (DVD/premium VOD/Disney+)
Luck (AppleTV+)
Memory (Prime)
Moonfall
Rubikon
Samaritan (Prime)
Sundown (Sky Cinema/Now)
