new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Aug 30–Sep 02

by MaryAnn Johanson

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

new from Aug 30–Sep 02

green light
Brian and Charles
green light
Elvis (premium VOD/HBO Max)
  

I’m planning to watch…
unlit light
American Carnage
unlit light
Blind Ambition (premium VOD)
unlit light
Burial
unlit light
Minions: The Rise of Gru (DVD/premium VOD)
unlit light
The Phantom of the Open

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

recent releases

green light
Ali & Ava
green light
The Bad Guys
green light
The Batman
green light
Belfast (VOD/HBO Max)
green light
Benedetta
green light
The Book Keepers
green light
The Burning Sea
green light
Chasing Childhood
green light
Cop Secret
green light
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
green light
Dual
green light
The Duke
green light
Everything Everywhere All at Once
green light
Farewell Amor
green light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)
green light
Happening (L’événement)
green light
Hatching
green light
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (premium VOD)
green light
My So-Called Selfish Life
green light
Nitram
green light
Nope (premium VOD)
green light
Olga
green light
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)
green light
Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché
green light
Prey (Hulu)
green light
The Princess (documentary) (HBO Max)
green light
Rogue Agent (VOD/AMC+)
green light
The Sea Beast (Netflix)
green light
Ted K
green light
Turning Red (premium VOD/Disney+)
green light
Vortex
yellow light
Benediction
yellow light
DC League of Super-Pets (premium VOD)
yellow light
Dog
yellow light
Downton Abbey: A New Era (premium VOD/DVD)
yellow light
Eiffel
yellow light
The Forgiven
yellow light
Gold
yellow light
Infinite Storm
yellow light
The Lost City
yellow light
Mr Malcolm’s List
yellow light
Mothering Sunday
yellow light
The Northman
yellow light
Orphan: First Kill (premium VOD/Paramount+)
yellow light
Radium Girls
yellow light
Shepherd
yellow light
Thirteen Lives (Prime)
yellow light
Top Gun: Maverick (premium VOD)
yellow light
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
yellow light
Uncharted
yellow light
Wild Men (Vildmænd)
red light
Aline
red light
Ambulance
red light
Belle (premium VOD)
red light
Blacklight
red light
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
red light
The Gray Man (Netflix)
red light
The Immaculate Room
red light
Infinite
red light
Jurassic World Dominion (DVD/premium VOD)
red light
Lightyear (premium VOD/Disney+)
red light
Luck (AppleTV+)
red light
Memory
red light
Men
red light
Moonfall
red light
Murder at Yellowstone City
red light
Resurrection
red light
Rubikon
red light
Samaritan (Prime)
red light
Spin Me Round (VOD/AMC+)
red light
Zero Contact

