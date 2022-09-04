new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Aug 30–Sep 02

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Aug 30–Sep 02
Brian and Charles
Elvis (premium VOD/HBO Max)
I’m planning to watch…
American Carnage
Blind Ambition (premium VOD)
Burial
Minions: The Rise of Gru (DVD/premium VOD)
The Phantom of the Open
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
recent releases
Ali & Ava
Belfast (VOD/HBO Max)
Benedetta
Chasing Childhood
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Dual
The Duke
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)
Hatching
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (premium VOD)
Nitram
Nope (premium VOD)
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)
Prey (Hulu)
The Princess (documentary) (HBO Max)
Rogue Agent (VOD/AMC+)
The Sea Beast (Netflix)
Ted K
Turning Red (premium VOD/Disney+)
Vortex
Benediction
DC League of Super-Pets (premium VOD)
Downton Abbey: A New Era (premium VOD/DVD)
The Forgiven
Infinite Storm
The Lost City
Mr Malcolm’s List
Mothering Sunday
The Northman
Orphan: First Kill (premium VOD/Paramount+)
Radium Girls
Thirteen Lives (Prime)
Top Gun: Maverick (premium VOD)
Uncharted
Aline
Belle (premium VOD)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Gray Man (Netflix)
The Immaculate Room
Jurassic World Dominion (DVD/premium VOD)
Lightyear (premium VOD/Disney+)
Luck (AppleTV+)
Memory
Moonfall
Murder at Yellowstone City
Resurrection
Rubikon
Samaritan (Prime)
Spin Me Round (VOD/AMC+)
Zero Contact
