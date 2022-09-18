new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Sep 13–16

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).

The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.

Elvis (premium VOD/DVD/HBO Max)

Breaking

Lightyear (VOD/DVD/Disney+)



I’m planning to watch…



Confess, Fletch (premium VOD)

God’s Country (premium VOD)

Goodnight Mommy (Prime)

The Invitation (premium VOD)

Medusa

Three Thousand Years of Longing (premium VOD)

Queen of Glory

Vesper (premium VOD)

Where the Crawdads Sing

(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)

Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.

Ali & Ava

Belfast (VOD/HBO Max)

Benedetta

Brian and Charles

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Duke

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hatching

Nitram

Prey (Hulu)

Rogue Agent (VOD/AMC+)

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

Ted K

Vortex

Benediction

DC League of Super-Pets (premium VOD)

The Forgiven

Infinite Storm

The Lost City

Mr Malcolm’s List

Mothering Sunday

The Northman

Radium Girls

Thirteen Lives (Prime)

Uncharted

Aline

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Gray Man (Netflix)

The Immaculate Room

Jurassic World Dominion (DVD/premium VOD)

Luck (AppleTV+)

Memory

Moonfall

Murder at Yellowstone City

Resurrection

Rubikon

Samaritan (Prime)

Spin Me Round (VOD/AMC+)

This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday October 18th, 2022.