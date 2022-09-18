new and ongoing dvd/blu/vod releases, US/Can, Sep 13–16

A simple listing, duplicated from the dvd/blu/vod US and Canada page, of new releases and other stuff currently available, for the benefit of those playing along by RSS or keeping up via the Weekly Digest emails (sign up here).
The most up-to-date version of this listing is always here.
new from Sep 13–16
Elvis (premium VOD/DVD/HBO Max)
Breaking
Lightyear (VOD/DVD/Disney+)
I’m planning to watch…
Confess, Fletch (premium VOD)
God’s Country (premium VOD)
Goodnight Mommy (Prime)
The Invitation (premium VOD)
Medusa
Three Thousand Years of Longing (premium VOD)
Queen of Glory
Vesper (premium VOD)
Where the Crawdads Sing
(films on regular VOD and/or DVD unless otherwise noted)
Stop endlessly scrolling Netflix, Amazon, and other VOD services! Get the Weekend Watchlist newsletter in your in-box every Friday with the best new films and hidden gems to stream. Only for paid Patreon and Substack subscribers.
recent releases
Ali & Ava
Belfast (VOD/HBO Max)
Benedetta
Brian and Charles
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The Duke
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)
Hatching
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (premium VOD/DVD)
Nitram
Nope (premium VOD)
Prey (Hulu)
The Princess (documentary) (HBO Max)
Rogue Agent (VOD/AMC+)
The Sea Beast (Netflix)
Ted K
Vortex
Beast (premium VOD)
Benediction
DC League of Super-Pets (premium VOD)
Downton Abbey: A New Era (premium VOD/DVD)
The Forgiven
Infinite Storm
The Lost City
Mr Malcolm’s List
Mothering Sunday
The Northman
Orphan: First Kill (premium VOD/Paramount+)
Radium Girls
Thirteen Lives (Prime)
Top Gun: Maverick (premium VOD)
Uncharted
Aline
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Gray Man (Netflix)
The Immaculate Room
Jurassic World Dominion (DVD/premium VOD)
Luck (AppleTV+)
Memory
Moonfall
Murder at Yellowstone City
Resurrection
Rubikon
Samaritan (Prime)
Spin Me Round (VOD/AMC+)
This post will be deleted at 11:59pm on Tuesday October 18th, 2022.