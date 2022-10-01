RIP my mom

by MaryAnn Johanson
2 comments

The family crisis I mentioned last week has reached its culmination. I am heartbroken and devastated to announce the death of my mother, Ann, early Thursday morning. She was my biggest fan, and a tremendous supporter of my work. I can’t imagine what my life is going to be like going forward without her.

The disruption here will continue for a while. There’s so much to do, including getting my dad settled into his new life.

But I will be back, eventually…

2 Comments
Beowulf
Beowulf
patron
moviegoer
Sat, Oct 01, 2022 7:09pm

So sorry, MaryAnn. I’m sure all your followers are thinking of you and your loss.

Bluejay
Bluejay
film buff
Sat, Oct 01, 2022 8:10pm

I’m so very sorry, MaryAnn.

