RIP my mom

The family crisis I mentioned last week has reached its culmination. I am heartbroken and devastated to announce the death of my mother, Ann, early Thursday morning. She was my biggest fan, and a tremendous supporter of my work. I can’t imagine what my life is going to be like going forward without her.

The disruption here will continue for a while. There’s so much to do, including getting my dad settled into his new life.

But I will be back, eventually…