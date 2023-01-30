loaded question: what’s your first memory of seeing a movie in a cinema?

by MaryAnn Johanson
Night on Bald Mountain, Fantasia

Let’s head back to childhood this week:

What’s your first memory of seeing a movie in a cinema?

Me, I vividly remembering seeing a rerelease of Fantasia in Radio City Music Hall, a majestic place to see a movie, when I was around six or seven years old. The “Night on Bald Mountain” sequence scared the bejeezus out of me.

DokeoD
Dokeo
moviegoer
Mon, Jan 30, 2023 9:20pm

The original Star Wars. I was 5 years old. I don’t remember much, but it turned me into a fan.

