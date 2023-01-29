my ranking of 2023’s movies has begun!

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

There are only a few films on it so far, but here ya go.

My 2022 ranking is still ongoing, as I catch up with as many as the awards nominees as I can.

And in case you’re interested, here are links to all the previous annual rankings:

2022 | 2021 | 2020
2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010
2009 | 2008 | 2007 | 2006 | 2005 | 2004 | 2003

I only started in 2003 — six years after I launched Flick Filosopher — when it became clear that on-the-fly ranking was gonna be the best way to keep track of the movies I see each year in order to make my nominations for the Online Film Critics Society and later the Alliance of Women Film Journalist awards.

