OFCS 2022 awards winners announced

The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the winners of its 2022 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
And the nominees and winners are:
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tár
The Fabelmans
Nope
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Aftersun
Women Talking
EO
Best Animated Feature
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio | WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Director
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Mia Goth – Pearl
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Nope
Tár
Best Adapted Screenplay
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | WINNER
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
She Said
White Noise
Women Talking
Best Editing
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Nope
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick | WINNER
Best Original Score
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER
The Batman
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Best Production Design
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
The Fabelmans
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | WINNER
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Woman King
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water | WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nope
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Debut Feature
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells | WINNER
Emily the Criminal – John Patton Ford
Funny Pages – Owen Kline
Hit the Road – Panah Panahi
Saint Omer – Alice Diop
Turning Red – Domee Shi
Best Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Decision to Leave | WINNER
EO
No Bears
RRR
Best Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love | WINNER
Good Night Oppy
Moonage Daydream
ALL ARE WINNERS IN THE CATEGORIES BELOW:
Technical Achievement Awards
Avatar: The Way of Water – 3D Effects Design
RRR – Original Song (“Naatu Naatu”)
RRR – Stunt Coordination
Tár – Sound Design
Top Gun: Maverick – Stunt Coordination
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Ruth E. Carter, costume designer
Claire Denis, director
Pam Grier, actor
Barbara Kopple, documentarian
Bruce Willis, actor
Special Achievement Awards
• Geena Davis – actor, producer, Oscar and Golden Globe winner, founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
• Maya Cade and the Black Film Archive
• The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Museum – for providing a site where all aspects of cinema can be displayed
Non-U.S. Releases
(This award is for the best films released outside the United States in 2022 that were not released in the United States during the eligibility period.)
Continental Drift (South) (Switzerland) (dir. Lionel Baier)
Everybody Loves Jeanne (France) (dir. Céline Devaux)
Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy (Canada) (dir. Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers)
Love Life (Japan) (dir. Kôji Fukada)
Lullaby (Spain) (dir. Alauda Ruiz de Azúa)
Met Mes (Netherlands) (dir. Sam de Jong)
My Grandfather’s Demons (Portugal) (dir. Nuno Beato)
My Small Land (Japan) (dir. Emma Kawawada)
Paris Memories (France) (dir. Alice Winocour)
Run Woman Run (Canada) (dir. Zoe Leigh Hopkins)