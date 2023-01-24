OFCS 2022 awards winners announced

The Online Film Critics Society — of which I am a member — has announced the winners of its 2022 awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

And the nominees and winners are:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tár

The Fabelmans

Nope

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Aftersun

Women Talking

EO

Best Animated Feature

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio | WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Director

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Mia Goth – Pearl

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Nope

Tár

Best Adapted Screenplay

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | WINNER

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

She Said

White Noise

Women Talking

Best Editing

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Nope

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick | WINNER

Best Original Score

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER

The Batman

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Best Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER

The Fabelmans

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | WINNER

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Woman King

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water | WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nope

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Debut Feature

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells | WINNER

Emily the Criminal – John Patton Ford

Funny Pages – Owen Kline

Hit the Road – Panah Panahi

Saint Omer – Alice Diop

Turning Red – Domee Shi

Best Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Decision to Leave | WINNER

EO

No Bears

RRR

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love | WINNER

Good Night Oppy

Moonage Daydream

ALL ARE WINNERS IN THE CATEGORIES BELOW:

Technical Achievement Awards

Avatar: The Way of Water – 3D Effects Design

RRR – Original Song (“Naatu Naatu”)

RRR – Stunt Coordination

Tár – Sound Design

Top Gun: Maverick – Stunt Coordination

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Ruth E. Carter, costume designer

Claire Denis, director

Pam Grier, actor

Barbara Kopple, documentarian

Bruce Willis, actor

Special Achievement Awards

• Geena Davis – actor, producer, Oscar and Golden Globe winner, founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

• Maya Cade and the Black Film Archive

• The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Museum – for providing a site where all aspects of cinema can be displayed