DailyStream weekly roundup

daily stream for Sun Feb 19: the first BAFTA Best Film (which also won the Oscar Best Picture that year)

1946’s The Best Years of Our Lives is streaming on Prime on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Sat Feb 18: don’t win the lottery — work it

last year’s Jerry & Marge Go Large is on Paramount+ (and other services) on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Fri Feb 17: women seeing women, and women being seen

2019’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire leaves BBC iPlayer in the UK soon; streaming in the US on Hulu [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Feb 16: insidious fast-food deliciousness

2016’s The Founder is newly returned to US Netflix; also on Prime and Apple TV on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Wed Feb 15: die Mads?

2019’s Arctic is new on US Netflix; streaming on Prime in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Tue Feb 14: my most-romantic-movie-ever [pictured]

you have a few select streaming options in the UK for 1990’s Truly Madly Deeply, and none in the US, which is criminal, I’m so sorry [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Mon Feb 13: a completely marvelous musical mystery

2012’s Searching for Sugar Man is on lots of services in the US and the UK [read at Substack (free)]

