DailyStream weekly roundup

The #DailyStream is a once-per-day, single-movie-only streaming recommendation that appears both at my Substack and at my Patreon, and in truncated forms at Twitter, Mastodon, Post, and Facebook.

Here are the films I recommended this week (I managed only five, sorry!) — click over to read more and get the streaming links:

daily stream for Sat Feb 25: badass old ladies FTW

2018’s Edie is streaming on iPlayer in the UK, Prime in the US [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Fri Feb 24: essential background for understanding Ukraine’s backbone

2015’s Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom is streaming globally on Netflix [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Feb 23: the monsters are due…

2007’s The Mist is on US Netflix, and on Prime and Apple TV on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Tue Feb 21: what is war good for? profit! (say it again)

2005’s Lord of War leaves HBO Max in the US on Feb 28; on Netflix in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Mon Feb 20: food and wine and the projects that sustain a gal

2009’s Julie & Julia is on Netflix and Hulu in the US; on Prime and Apple TV in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

The #DailyStream is free for everyone. They are publicly available to read at my Patreon, but if you become a patron you can get them delivered to your in-box or read them in the Patreon app. They are publicly available to read at my Substack, but if you subscribe — even for free — you can get them in your in-box or in the Substack app.

