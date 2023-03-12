#DailyStream weekly roundup

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

The #DailyStream is a once-per-day, single-movie-only streaming recommendation that appears both at my Substack and at my Patreon, and in truncated forms at Twitter, Mastodon, Post, and Facebook.

Here are the films I recommended this week (there were only five this week) — click over to read more and get the streaming links:

daily stream: here a kitty, there a kitty, everywhere a kitty-kitty
2017’s Kedi is on Kanopy (and others) in the US, Prime (and others) in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream: a bleak and brutal anti-rom-com
2017’s Brakes is on Prime and other services in the UK; not streaming in the US right now, sorry [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream: (re)discover the mysterious work of a pioneering woman artist
2020’s Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint is on Kanopy in the US and Curzon Home Cinema in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream: Clive Owen’s writer haunts me
1999’s Croupier leaves US Netflix soon; on Prime in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream: a Hollywood satire that avoids easy laughs
2006’s For Your Consideration is on Prime and Apple TV on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

