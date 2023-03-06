loaded question: what casual video games can you recommend at the moment?

Shameless SEO-sucking-up post! (Because I’ve noticed that pop-culture sites that cover video games get way more traffic than those that don’t. Not that a random post like this one here or there will make much difference. But what the hell.)

I’ve just discovered mass-transit simulator Mini Metro, and I’m wasting so much wonderful time with it. It reminds me of SimCity, which I was hooked on many many years ago but doesn’t seem to have a good Mac version right now. Mini Metro is available for Apple devices (where is where I’m using it) and on many other platforms.

What casual video games can you recommend at the moment?

(Let’s stick to casual video games for now. I’ll do another Loaded Question for more serious games soon.)

