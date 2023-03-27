loaded question: what’s something that, as a film nerd, you’re embarrassed to admit?

This week, we’re outing ourselves.
What’s something that, as a film nerd, you’re embarrassed to admit?
Mine is that I have never owned a blu-ray player.
Your turn…
I’ve never seen THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION.
At this point in time, get a 4k player; they dropped in price.
I don’t have a 4K TV either!
The entire fking wreck COVID — or was it 30 years of online culture, plus the dominance of brilliant serialized television dramas in hour-long chunks, plus the last seven years of American politics? — has made of my attention span. It’s not that there aren’t many, many, many films I *want* to watch; it’s that I can’t seem to get my attention span in graceful sync with what the filmmaker needs from me. And I hate that. It scares me.