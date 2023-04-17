loaded question: what’s the best-ever pop-culture product placement?

I’m not just your friendly neighborhood Internet film critic. I’m also an occasional freelance copyeditor for a major New York book publisher. And this week’s question is inspired by the manuscript I’m currently working on, a nonfiction memoir that is jam-packed with pop-culture references, including celeb names, movie and pop-song titles, brand names, and suchlike, every single one of which needs to be fact-checked for accuracy. (I’m good at this work and I’m glad to have it, but I really wish I didn’t need to do it. By which I mean to say: Please subscribe to my Patreon or my paid Substack, or make an obscenely generous PayPal donation, so I don’t have to do this anymore.)

So: What’s the best pop-culture product placement ever?

I’m going with FedEx in 2000’s Cast Away, which works on multiple levels. Today’s youngsters may not realize this, but back in the day, FedEx had a reputation for reliability that was second to none (it has gone to shit since). So within the story of the film, the idea that a FedEx plane could crash added an extra layer of horror… like, forget about Tom Hanks’s FedEx employee, what about all those FedEx packages on his crashed plane? It was a disaster that was damn near inconceivable. On a meta level, the usage of the FedEx brand — which the company did not pay for — has reportedly been very good for the company. Which isn’t surprising. The devotion of Hanks’s FedEx-employee character, fictional though it may be, is incredibly powerful, and — at least in the context of FedEx’s powerfully positive reputation of two decades ago — incredibly plausible.

Your turn…

