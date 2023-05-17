daily stream: a darkly funny, deliciously feminist revisionist Western

A stranger comes to town… and she’s Sharon Stone, with a haunted past and a huge chip on her shoulder. Pre-Spider-Man, Sam Raimi brought his early Evil Dead–esque energy to revisionist Western The Quick and the Dead, in which Stone’s gunslinger gets into a quick-draw competition with all the local badasses. The incredible cast also includes Gene Hackman, a young (and just pre-Titanic) Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe in his Hollywood debut, Lance Henriksen, Gary Sinise, and Keith David. It’s fresh, darkly funny, deliciously feminist, and just as bonkers as you’d expect from Raimi. I can’t believe this movie is almost 30 years old.

US: stream on Netflix through June 1st; rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

UK: stream on Netflix; rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

See The Quick and the Dead at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

When you rent or purchase a film through my Prime and Apple links, I get a small affiliate fee that helps support my work. Please use them if you can! (Affiliate fees do not increase your cost.)

find lots more movies to stream