daily stream: one of the best films about modern motherhood I’ve ever seen

by MaryAnn Johanson
We only rarely see movies that deal with the difficult, complicated realities of motherhood, and we have never seen a movie about motherhood like 2018’s Tully. This is a movie that rolls its eyes and barks out snark in the face of all the clichés, and Charlize Theron embodies, in a beautifully worn-out way, the utter physical and psychological devastation of childbirth and nurturing a newborn. And while we don’t think of a movie like this, a small domestic dramedy, as being one in which sound design stands out, here a infant’s crying is as aurally violent as anything you’ll hear in a disaster flick or an action movie. It’s all brilliantly wise and funny, and profoundly moving.

Happy Mother’s Day to all my readers celebrating today. (Read my review.)

US: stream on Netflix; rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

UK: rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

See Tully at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

