loaded question: What movie(s) do you regret watching?

by MaryAnn Johanson
It’s Thanksgiving in the United States this week, so a lot of people will be thinking and talking about gratitude and blessings and crap like that, so let’s go in the opposite direction:

What movie(s) do you regret watching? If so, which ones? If not, why not?

As a movie professional, I am duty bound to say — and it really is true — that I never regret watching even the worst, most unredeeming of movies. There is always something to learn, even if it’s just how or what not to do onscreen. But I do not expect many movie fans to share my expansive and ecumenical spirit.

