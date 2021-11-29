loaded question: what’s your favorite bit of shocking movie dialogue?

This week’s question is stolen — with his permission — from Ross Miller, who tweeted it last week:

What’s your favorite bit of shocking movie dialogue?

My choice is the first thing that popped into my head when I saw the question. It’s something David Tennant says in the 2005 ITV miniseries Secret Smile (here’s my review, from 2008), in which he plays the boyfriend from hell who stalks his ex, played by Shaun of the Dead’s Kate Ashfield.

If you’ve seen Secret Smile, you probably know what line of dialogue I’m talking about. It’s so filthy, in such a repellent way, that I can barely bring myself to type it, never mind say it. Here’s the exchange of dialogue that contains it:

Miranda Cotton: [Brendan has just proposed to her sister, part of his tormenting of Miranda] Congratulations.

Brendan Block: Thanks. You know, when I was making the announcement I was looking at your mouth.

Miranda Cotton: Why?

Brendan Block: Well… it’s beautiful. I was just thinking… I’ve come in that mouth.

I think you can guess which line I’m referring to. But nothing here captures the oozy malice with which Tennant delivers it.

Your turn. Obviously, I went with something from a miniseries, not technically a film (though it’s really just a film chopped into two parts), so feel free to focus more on the shocking aspect rather than the source. Movie-ish will do.

