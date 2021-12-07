Quantcast

loaded question: what movie do you most associate with winter that isn’t a Christmas movie?

by MaryAnn Johanson
4 comments

What movie do you most associate with winter that isn’t a Christmas movie? Maybe it’s a film set in the winter, or maybe there’s some other association for you.

Mine is probably Groundhog Day, because not only is it set during winter, but the relentlessness of the season’s weather is part of the comic horror of it. It’s difficult to imagine the same conceit working quite so well if it were a gorgeous summer’s day that poor Phil was stuck looping through over and over again.

Your turn…

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap