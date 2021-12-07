loaded question: what movie do you most associate with winter that isn’t a Christmas movie?

What movie do you most associate with winter that isn’t a Christmas movie? Maybe it’s a film set in the winter, or maybe there’s some other association for you.

Mine is probably Groundhog Day, because not only is it set during winter, but the relentlessness of the season’s weather is part of the comic horror of it. It’s difficult to imagine the same conceit working quite so well if it were a gorgeous summer’s day that poor Phil was stuck looping through over and over again.

Your turn…

