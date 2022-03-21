loaded question: what movie do you most associate with springtime?

What movie do you most associate with springtime? Maybe it’s a film set in the spring, or maybe there’s some other association for you.

Mine is probably Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the ultimate spring fever movie. I never had an epic day of playing hooky from school like Ferris and his friends did — and I was the same age as the characters when that movie was released in 1986 — but that feeling, on a gorgeous spring day, like all bets are off and responsibilities can wait because adventure calls, is one that endures way beyond high school.

Your turn…

