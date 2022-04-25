loaded question: what movie are you dying to see?

Okay, ultimate movie question:

What movie are you dying to see?

I mean, anything. A book you love that has never been adapted. Your favorite actor in a role that defies the way they are typically cast. A fake movie that seemed like it would be better than the real movie it was created for. What is your ideal film that doesn’t already exist, however you define that?

Me? I want a film that goes with “Moviola,” by composer John Barry. This is the track from his collection of the same name [Amazon US | Amazon CA | Amazon UK | Apple Music US | Apple Music CA | Apple Music UK], which gathers together the absolutely iconic film themes he has written, such as those for Out of Africa and Midnight Cowboy. (I swear that I can hear the prairie grass swaying in the wind in his music for Dances with Wolves. I can hear the sunlight and the big sky.) “Moviola” is the music Barry wrote for the Ultimate Movie in his mind: it is sweeping and grand, full of huge emotion and delicate intimacy at the same time:

I don’t care what sort of story goes with this music, whether it’s a historical murder mystery or a contemporary romantic drama or a futuristic science-fiction action adventure: I want to meet the people and see their story that goes with this.

Your turn…

