loaded question: what are your favorite movies that mess with time?

I usually post a new Loaded Question on Monday, but here it is on Tuesday. Because yesterday was a holiday in the UK — I live in London — and I am trying to be better about carving out a little bit of downtime for myself (which is extremely difficult when you work for yourself!). Except now today feels like Monday, so I’m all temporally discombobulated. In honor of this:

What are your favorite movies that mess with time?

