loaded question: what cool stuff are you watching / reading / listening to / playing/ enjoying right now?

This week’s question comes via reader Bluejay, who suggested it in response to last week’s question*:

What cool stuff are you watching / reading / listening to / playing / enjoying right now?

TV or movies, games, comic books or novels, magazines, web sites, music, whatever. If it’s an art or an entertainment, old or new, popular or obscure: if you’re loving it right now and want to evangelize about it, this is the place!

Bluejay suggested revisiting this question every couple of months, to keep up with our obsessions, so we’ll give that a try.

photo by Maryna Yazbeck on Unsplash

*In last week’s question, I asked you what question (about movies, TV, pop culture in general) you would like to put to Flick Filosopher readers. Please keep dropping your questions here!