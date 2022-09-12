loaded question: what cool stuff are you watching / reading / listening to / playing/ enjoying right now?

This week’s question comes via reader Bluejay, who suggested it in response to last week’s question*:
What cool stuff are you watching / reading / listening to / playing / enjoying right now?
TV or movies, games, comic books or novels, magazines, web sites, music, whatever. If it’s an art or an entertainment, old or new, popular or obscure: if you’re loving it right now and want to evangelize about it, this is the place!
Bluejay suggested revisiting this question every couple of months, to keep up with our obsessions, so we’ll give that a try.
(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)
photo by Maryna Yazbeck on Unsplash
*In last week’s question, I asked you what question (about movies, TV, pop culture in general) you would like to put to Flick Filosopher readers. Please keep dropping your questions here!
Hi!
I just saw the email and figured I’d jump in.
Watching: I discovered Resident Alien is on Peacock so started watching that. Alan Tudyk is so great and makes the show. It has its imperfections,and the kid is stupid annoying, but I’m still enjoying it.
Sadly, I haven’t been to a theater in forever. I think the last movie I watched at home was the Sea Monster which was wonderful.
Reading: I have been consistently reading this year, which I’m proud of. Right now its Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel. Very well written. Takes complicated topics like time travel and end of the world stuff and narrows it down in focus. Good stuff.
Health issues have been keeping me from watching anything that requires an actual attention span, although I’m trying to get to Thor and Nope before every plot point has been spoiled.
I have been managing to read books, a few pages a day. I just started the new autobiography by James Burrows, who directed most of the great sitcoms of the past 30 or 40 years, including Cheers, Taxi, and Friends. The problem is that I keep skipping to my favorite shows and reading the book completely out of order, but with my limited attention span, maybe I’ll have forgotten those chapters by the time I get to them again.
I just watched the first three episodes of The Rings of Power. It was excellent, better even than I expected. Still a bit sparse on female characters, at least among the soldiers, but much better than the original. Also, a few of the leads are female, so that adds a lot for me as a viewer. I like the character development and that they introduced a bit more diversity (though not a huge amount). The pre-hobbits are delightful.
The plot is a bit slow, probably because they are introducing so much background. I was glad they did it that way, since it helped deepen the world building. It’s not a simple story; it has a lot going on. Visually, it’s absolutely gorgeous! The soundtrack is also excellent, well-fitted to show. It’s more like a movie than a series. Overall, I enjoyed it.
MarkyD, I’ve also found Resident Alien. I didn’t expect to like that one since a lot of serialized comedy shows leave me going “huh?”. But it’s actually pretty good. I watch each episode now as it comes out.
Watching: For All Mankind (on Apple TV+) — I can’t recommend this show highly enough. I recently finished Season 3 and am impatient for Season 4. The story starts with the moon landing in 1969 — except that it’s a Soviet cosmonaut who steps out of the capsule. Russia wins the race to the moon, and what unfolds is an alternate history of the space race — told over decades, through the lives of a handful of astronauts and their families and associates at NASA — in which we simply kept going, kept the Apollo missions going into the high double digits, and set our sights on Mars. The actors are excellent. The perilous space action is thrilling. The story is very human, both rousingly feminist (women get to be astronauts a lot earlier!) and smart in the ways it explores the costs of toxic masculinity. And it’s a real kick to see how history plays out differently in this world, even beyond NASA. Some technologies are achieved sooner. Some public figures are never elected, some are elected earlier, some die unexpectedly, some survive. (This is a world that still has John Lennon in it. *sob*) In terms of being a wish fulfillment story for people dissatisfied with the reality of how things turned out, this is sort of like The West Wing for space nuts. Loved it.
Reading: I recently finished two wonderful books — one long, one short — set in our post-climate-apocalypse future, which hold out the hope that we’ve figured out a way to claw back from the brink, rethink our societies, and rebuild the world. The longer novel is A Half-Built Garden by Ruthanna Emrys; the premise is that local, grassroots communities called “dandelion networks” have wrested power from diminished corporations and collapsed nation-states, and have begun to live more harmoniously with the environment and repair the damage done. Things are beginning to look good… and then the aliens arrive. They’re friendly, and are on a mission to persuade humans to join them in their Dyson-sphere civilization of a trillion trillion citizens, because they’re convinced humans have outgrown the Earth and can only survive if they abandon it. So — what to do? The rest of the novel is a fascinating exploration of ethics, diplomacy, community, empathy, gender, and the many permutations of love, as the characters (both alien and human) quarrel about, and figure out, where the best path for humanity lies.
The shorter novella is A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers. In a future time when we’ve (again) figured out our mistakes and learned to tread more lightly on the planet, a tea monk (who goes around offering people tea and kindness) wanders into the wilderness and meets a robot (the first one to emerge since all the robots gained consciousness and walked away from humanity, generations ago). The robot asks: What do people need? And the rest is a charming, rambling story of these two characters — both absolutely lovable — becoming companions and discussing, basically, what everything means, what matters, and what’s the point of living. It’s very cozy and comforting, the sci-fi equivalent of a warm hug. I read it in a day, and took another day for its sequel, A Prayer for the Crown-Shy. Loved them both, and I think I kinda needed to read them.