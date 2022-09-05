loaded question: what loaded question — about movies, TV, pop culture in general — would you like to put to Flick Filosopher readers?

It’s been just over a year since I brought back the talk-amongst-yourselves feature — first as Question of the Weekend, now Loaded Question — and I think it’s time I got all of your input about where to take this:

What loaded question — about movies, TV, pop culture in general — would you like to put to Flick Filosopher readers?

What would you love to pick the brains of other movie fans about?

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)

photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash