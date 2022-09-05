loaded question: what loaded question — about movies, TV, pop culture in general — would you like to put to Flick Filosopher readers?

It’s been just over a year since I brought back the talk-amongst-yourselves feature — first as Question of the Weekend, now Loaded Question — and I think it’s time I got all of your input about where to take this:
What loaded question — about movies, TV, pop culture in general — would you like to put to Flick Filosopher readers?
What would you love to pick the brains of other movie fans about?
(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)
I dunno… I always like “What are you watching/reading/listening to/enjoying right now” questions from time to time — maybe every couple months? — so I can learn about cool stuff others are into and gush about my own things. :-)
Also: I don’t know if this is feasible, or if there’d be many takers, but I think it’d be cool if there were open threads for particularly talked-about films or ongoing shows, so that the people who are watching them have a place to discuss and dissect. I’d love to talk to other interested folks who are following Ted Lasso or For All Mankind or Rings of Power or the Marvel shows, for instance. But I also don’t know how many other folks here subscribe to the separate streaming services these things are on — I’d hate for those discussion threads to be available and to have no one but the crickets show up. I realize a lot of these discussions are probably happening on Reddit, but I like the community here, though comments seem to be posted less frequently these days.
Oh, and I did have a question I meant to suggest a while back: “What’s your favorite deleted scene that you feel would have improved a movie or TV show — or, at least, would have enriched the story in some way, even if you understand why it was cut?” I have a couple of scenes in mind, but I can elaborate if this becomes a Loaded Question.
I guess my question is: How much will today’s culture wars change movies? We’re finally starting to see films about characters who aren’t straight White men. A generation from now, will they be so commonplace that people hardly even remember a time when they were rare? Will the mistreatment of women on movie sets become so unthinkable that it almost never happens? Or will the film industry revert to its old habits?
My guess: Things will improve, a little, but not as much as progressives hope, or reactionaries fear. And, of course, any social change will come with a backlash, and a backlash to the backlash. This has already happened several times in the past year.