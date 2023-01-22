#DailyStream weekly roundup

The Goonies

Here are the films I recommended this week — click over to read more and get the streaming links:

daily stream for Sun Jan 22: the must-see abortion drama of the moment
2022’s Happening is new on Hulu in the US, and available on lots of other services on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Sat Jan 21: the movie Tom Hanks thinks we don’t talk about enough
2002’s Road to Perdition is on Prime, Apple TV, and other services on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Fri Jan 20: it plays like Spinal Tap, but this rock doc is the real deal
2009 doc Anvil! The Story of Anvil gets a new Region 1 DVD/blu-ray release, and is on Prime/Apple TV in the US, NOW in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Jan 19: hey you guys! The Goonies expires from UK Prime in 10 days! [pictured]
1985’s The Goonies is also for rent and sale on Prime & Apple TV in the US and UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Wed Jan 18: the true tale of journalist Maria Ressa’s battle against authoritarianism
2020 documentary A Thousand Cuts is available in the US but not, alas, in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Tue Jan 17: good friends help you move bodies
2020’s Blow the Man Down is streaming on Prime US/UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Mon Jan 16: Keira Knightley gets the royal treatment…
2008’s The Duchess is available at lots of services US/UK [read at Substack (free)]

