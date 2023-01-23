loaded question: what film from the prestreaming era were you obsessed with that would be considered obscure now?

This week’s question was inspired by this tweet:

kids today are missing out of the pre-streaming era, where your childhood was at least partially defined by some semi-obscure movie your family just happened to own on tape and you watched several dozen times — Kris P. Bacon (@KrisWolfheart) January 19, 2023

(Screengrab here for the inevitable day that Twitter disappears.)

Modified slightly to give it a bit more leeway:

What film from the prestreaming era were you obsessed with that would be considered obscure now?

Bonus points if you can dig up a 40-year-old VHS cover.

My answer is what I quote-tweeted in response to @KrisWolfheart:

Me, except we didn’t own the VHS tape, I just borrowed it from the library over and over again, and it was #Spacehunter Adventures in the Forbidden Zone. https://t.co/Zcn13WcbbE pic.twitter.com/eCAY6OgDWX — MaryAnn Johanson (she/her) (@maryannjohanson) January 23, 2023

(Screengrab here for the inevitable day that Twitter disappears.)

I must watch Spacehunter again! I haven’t seen it since I moved away from that library in 1988.

Your turn…

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)