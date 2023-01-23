loaded question: what film from the prestreaming era were you obsessed with that would be considered obscure now?

by MaryAnn Johanson
3 comments

Spacehunter Adventures in the Forbidden Zone

This week’s question was inspired by this tweet:

(Screengrab here for the inevitable day that Twitter disappears.)

Modified slightly to give it a bit more leeway:

What film from the prestreaming era were you obsessed with that would be considered obscure now?

Bonus points if you can dig up a 40-year-old VHS cover.

My answer is what I quote-tweeted in response to @KrisWolfheart:

(Screengrab here for the inevitable day that Twitter disappears.)

I must watch Spacehunter again! I haven’t seen it since I moved away from that library in 1988.

Your turn…

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)

share and enjoy
             
If you haven’t commented here before, your first comment will be held for MaryAnn’s approval. This is an anti-spam, anti-troll, anti-abuse measure. If your comment is not spam, trollish, or abusive, it will be approved, and all your future comments will post immediately. (Further comments may still be deleted if spammy, trollish, or abusive, and continued such behavior will get your account deleted and banned.)
subscribe
notify of
3 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
view all comments
Bluejay
Bluejay
film buff
Mon, Jan 23, 2023 4:53pm

Does Starman count? I don’t know if it’s exactly obscure, but it isn’t as present in the current pop culture landscape as some other stuff. I had a HUGE crush on Karen Allen because of that movie. :-)

Also, always, The Flight of Dragons.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJFcQiixYFg&ab_channel=GWOtakuTZ

1
djconner@gmail.com
djconner@gmail.com
patron
moviegoer
Mon, Jan 23, 2023 7:19pm

A movie I also haven’t seen since circa 1988, Nate and Hayes, with Tommy Lee Jones, and while it didn’t have Miles of Keefe, it did have Michael O’Keefe. AKA Savage Island outside the US, which I only learned today.

I also haven’t seen it since 1988 or earlier, but I remember it being pretty fun.
comment image

0
RogerBW
RogerBW
patron
movie lover
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 12:28am

1984’s Dreamscape, I think recorded off a TV broadcast. Dennis Quaid before Innerspace killed off his cocky kid persona, and a pre-Spielberg Kate Capshaw. It’s certainly not brilliant, but it has a sense of fun.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz