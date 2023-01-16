loaded question: what video game would you like to see adapted for film or TV?

The long-anticipated adaptation of zombie-apocalypse video game The Last of Us debuted this week on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK. In honor of this:

What video game would you like to see adapted for film or TV? Whom would you cast in major roles, and whom would you like to see direct it or act as showrunner?

I’ll have to sit this one out, because I only play casual games like Royal Match and Words with Friends. (Though I am looking forward to diving into The Last of Us, purely for Pedro Pascal.)

Go!

(You can also discuss this at Substack or Patreon, if you prefer. You don’t need to be a paying subscriber to comment, but you will need to register with either site to do so.)