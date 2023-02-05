#DailyStream weekly roundup

by MaryAnn Johanson
Shoplifters

The #DailyStream is a once-per-day, single-movie-only streaming recommendation

Here are the films I recommended this week — click over to read more and get the streaming links:

daily stream for Sun Feb 5: a crime noir Outback Western
2014’s Mystery Road is streaming on Prime in the US, and on BFI Player in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Sat Feb 4: get your recommended daily allowance of Mads Mikkelsen
2021’s Riders of Justice is new on Hulu in the US, and streaming on Sky/Now in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Fri Feb 3: eat the rich… literally?
2020’s sadly overlooked Greed is available on Prime and Apple TV on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Feb 2: the tale of a singing teen who “got some shit to express”
2020’s Yellow Rose is available on Prime and Apple TV on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Wed Feb 1: the family that steals together… [pictured]
2018’s Shoplifters is streaming on US Prime and on All4 in the UK, but is leaving both services soon [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Tue Jan 31: how not to get caught
the 1991 stone-cold classic Thelma & Louise is streaming on Prime in the US, BBC iPlayer in the UK, and other services [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Mon Jan 30: everyone’s workplace should be this warm and happy
2019’s Support the Girls is streaming and available to rent/buy on lots of services in the US and UK [read at Substack (free)]





