DailyStream weekly roundup

The #DailyStream is a once-per-day, single-movie-only streaming recommendation that appears both at my Substack and at my Patreon, and in truncated forms at Twitter, Mastodon, Post, and Facebook.

Here are the films I recommended this week — click over to read more and get the streaming links:

daily stream for Sun Feb 5: a crime noir Outback Western

2014’s Mystery Road is streaming on Prime in the US, and on BFI Player in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Sat Feb 4: get your recommended daily allowance of Mads Mikkelsen

2021’s Riders of Justice is new on Hulu in the US, and streaming on Sky/Now in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Fri Feb 3: eat the rich… literally?

2020’s sadly overlooked Greed is available on Prime and Apple TV on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Feb 2: the tale of a singing teen who “got some shit to express”

2020’s Yellow Rose is available on Prime and Apple TV on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Wed Feb 1: the family that steals together… [pictured]

2018’s Shoplifters is streaming on US Prime and on All4 in the UK, but is leaving both services soon [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Tue Jan 31: how not to get caught

the 1991 stone-cold classic Thelma & Louise is streaming on Prime in the US, BBC iPlayer in the UK, and other services [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Mon Jan 30: everyone’s workplace should be this warm and happy

2019’s Support the Girls is streaming and available to rent/buy on lots of services in the US and UK [read at Substack (free)]

The #DailyStream is free for everyone. They are publicly available to read at my Patreon, but if you become a patron you can get them delivered to your in-box or read them in the Patreon app. They are publicly available to read at my Substack, but if you subscribe — even for free — you can get them in your in-box or in the Substack app.

If you’re not already a paying supporter, either at Substack or at Patreon, and would like to encourage me to keep these new daily streaming recs coming, please consider showing your support financially. Thank you.