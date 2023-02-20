loaded question: what are some positive, definitely not evil, hopefully useful and creative uses for AI?

AI, or artificial intelligence, as it exists — to the degree that it does — at the moment is not making a very good argument for itself. It’s being used to create deepfake porn to abuse and harass real women. AI-fueled image generators such as Midjourney and DALL-E have been accused of copyright infringement, because they are trained on the work of human artists. (I used DALL-E to make the images above, with some trepidation, because I do not wish to infringe upon the efforts of creative humans.) With AI text generators now coming online, I’m pretty sure that my own work — the thousands of film reviews at this very site — are getting digested as examples of essays written by a human being.
But let’s brainstorm a better future for us meatbags as well as the AIs:
What are some positive, definitely not evil, hopefully helpful and creative uses for AI?
Go as far-off sci-fi pie-in-the-sky as you want, or stick to near-term plausibility if you prefer. But give us reasons to be optimistic…
What’s currently being sold as “AI” is just reshuffle of existing material. I’ve joked often enough about the “Script-o-Matic 3000”; I’d like to see this used to take over the soul-killing grind of writing, directing, acting in, the generic films for which the public seems to have an endless appetite, to free up the humans to do something that needs actual creativity. But these days I find it very difficult to be optimistic.
I read an interesting argument the other day, about how our expectations for the quality of AI-generated works are unrealistic. Like, if we criticize AI for producing a mediocre poem or a mediocre script — the same is true of most poems and scripts written by humans. If humans are already producing the generic films you dislike, what makes you think those people will suddenly be able to create higher-caliber work when AI takes over making generic films? All those mediocre people would just lose their jobs — they may not have been the most talented, but they DID have mouths to feed. :-/
First off, have you all been following the saga of Microsoft’s Bing (a.k.a. Sydney)? It’s WILD. Latest updates here:
https://wapo.st/3ICMizz
https://apnews.com/article/technology-science-microsoft-corp-business-software-fb49e5d625bf37be0527e5173116bef3
I’m not sure which is more disturbing: the likelihood that the new chatbot technology is very good at sounding like an unhinged person, or the possibility that it actually IS sentient and unhinged.
I’m having trouble thinking of good uses to which it CAN be put. At best, I think it should only be used for initial drafts — of art, of writing, of analysis, etc — with the requirement that it should always be indicated when AI is used, and that the work generated should go through a couple of levels of human scrutiny and intentionality before it’s released to the public.
They’re talking now about having AI teachers and AI doctors for people who can’t afford otherwise, which sounds like all kinds of horrible, for many different reasons.
Sorry, I’m not answering the question right.