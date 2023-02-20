loaded question: what are some positive, definitely not evil, hopefully useful and creative uses for AI?

AI, or artificial intelligence, as it exists — to the degree that it does — at the moment is not making a very good argument for itself. It’s being used to create deepfake porn to abuse and harass real women. AI-fueled image generators such as Midjourney and DALL-E have been accused of copyright infringement, because they are trained on the work of human artists. (I used DALL-E to make the images above, with some trepidation, because I do not wish to infringe upon the efforts of creative humans.) With AI text generators now coming online, I’m pretty sure that my own work — the thousands of film reviews at this very site — are getting digested as examples of essays written by a human being.

But let’s brainstorm a better future for us meatbags as well as the AIs:

What are some positive, definitely not evil, hopefully helpful and creative uses for AI?

Go as far-off sci-fi pie-in-the-sky as you want, or stick to near-term plausibility if you prefer. But give us reasons to be optimistic…

