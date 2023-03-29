daily stream: a house that love builds (with a lot of help)

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet
You could have gotten this streaming recommendation in your email in-box or in an app if you were a Substack subscriber (even for free!) or Patreon patron.

Mamma Mia! director Phyllida Lloyd’s third feature film (she also directed Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady) is an absolute treasure of a social-justice drama. In 2020’s Herself, cowriter and star Clare Dunne turns in a powerhouse performance as a single mom in Dublin trying to escape her abusive ex and make a nicer life for her small daughters. With the waiting list for social housing years long, she decides to take matters into her own hands — literally — to build her own house… a job that requires she also build a new bespoke family made up of friends and neighbors. This is a wonderfully humanist story about kindness and community, pride and accomplishment. We often talk about movies being uplifting, but here’s a movie about lifting yourself up.

US: stream on Prime

UK: rent on Curzon Home Cinema; rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

See Herself at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

find lots more movies to stream

share and enjoy
             
If you haven’t commented here before, your first comment will be held for MaryAnn’s approval. This is an anti-spam, anti-troll, anti-abuse measure. If your comment is not spam, trollish, or abusive, it will be approved, and all your future comments will post immediately. (Further comments may still be deleted if spammy, trollish, or abusive, and continued such behavior will get your account deleted and banned.)
subscribe
notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
view all comments