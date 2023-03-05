#DailyStream weekly roundup

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

Kajillionaire

The #DailyStream is a once-per-day, single-movie-only streaming recommendation that appears both at my Substack and at my Patreon, and in truncated forms at Twitter, Mastodon, Post, and Facebook.

Here are the films I recommended this week (there were only six this week) — click over to read more and get the streaming links:

daily stream for Sun Mar 5: a quirky western that robustly smashes toxic masculinity
2018’s The Sisters Brothers is on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Prime in the US [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Sat Mar 4: if you can’t get to the multiplex this weekend…
2015’s Creed is on HBO Max in the US and Prime in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Fri Mar 3: the power of personal demons
2014’s The Babadook is available on numerous services on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Mar 2: the most likable Sharon Stone has ever been onscreen?
2018’s All I Wish (aka A Little Something for Your Birthday) leaves US Netflix soon; on Prime in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Wed Mar 1: when family ties become a long con
2020’s Kajillionaire leaves UK Netflix soon; on Prime and Apple TV in the US [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Tue Feb 28: the classic modern example of cinema du serpent
2006’s Snakes on a Plane is on Prime and Apple TV on both sides of the Atlantic [read at Substack (free)]

The #DailyStream is free for everyone. They are publicly available to read at my Patreon, but if you become a patron you can get them delivered to your in-box or read them in the Patreon app. They are publicly available to read at my Substack, but if you subscribe — even for free — you can get them in your in-box or in the Substack app.

If you’re not already a paying supporter, either at Substack or at Patreon, and would like to encourage me to keep these new daily streaming recs coming, please consider showing your support financially. Thank you.

