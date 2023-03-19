#DailyStream weekly roundup

by MaryAnn Johanson
no comments yet

Alfre Woodard in Clemency

The #DailyStream is a once-per-day, single-movie-only streaming recommendation that appears both at my Substack and at my Patreon, and in truncated forms at Twitter, Mastodon, Post, and Facebook.

Here are the films I recommended this week. Most are on more services that the few listed here! Click over to read more and get the streaming links:

daily stream for Sun Mar 19: art and life as an active joy
2017’s Faces Places is on Mubi on both sides of the Atlantic, but leaves the UK service on March 24th [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Sat Mar 18: Pedro Pascal does a science (fiction) while looking after a kid (again)
2018’s Prospect is on Hulu and Kanopy in the US; on Apple TV and Sky Store in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Fri Mar 17: he didn’t kill his wife but the law doesn’t care
1993’s The Fugitive is on HBO Max in the US and Sky Cinema in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Mar 16: a brutal condemnation of culturally condoned killing [pictured]
2019’s Clemency is on Hulu and Kanopy in the US, BBC iPlayer in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Wed Mar 15: the best-ever Star Trek movie (that isn’t a Star Trek movie)
1999’s Galaxy Quest is back on US Netflix after a six-year absence; on Prime and Apple TV in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Tue Mar 14: an outrageously violent, outrageously funny apocalypse
2009’s Zombieland has returned to Netflix in the UK; on Hulu in the US [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Mon Mar 13: a movie star who oozes off the screen and snuggles up to you
2003’s The Recruit is new on Disney+ in the UK, and on all the usual services in the US [read at Substack (free)]

The #DailyStream is free for everyone. They are publicly available to read at my Patreon, but if you become a patron you can get them delivered to your in-box or read them in the Patreon app. They are publicly available to read at my Substack, but if you subscribe — even for free — you can get them in your in-box or in the Substack app.

If you’re not already a paying supporter, either at Substack or at Patreon, and would like to encourage me to keep these new daily streaming recs coming, please consider showing your support financially. Thank you.

share and enjoy
             
If you haven’t commented here before, your first comment will be held for MaryAnn’s approval. This is an anti-spam, anti-troll, anti-abuse measure. If your comment is not spam, trollish, or abusive, it will be approved, and all your future comments will post immediately. (Further comments may still be deleted if spammy, trollish, or abusive, and continued such behavior will get your account deleted and banned.)
subscribe
notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
view all comments