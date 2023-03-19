DailyStream weekly roundup

The #DailyStream is a once-per-day, single-movie-only streaming recommendation that appears both at my Substack and at my Patreon, and in truncated forms at Twitter, Mastodon, Post, and Facebook.

daily stream for Sun Mar 19: art and life as an active joy

2017’s Faces Places is on Mubi on both sides of the Atlantic, but leaves the UK service on March 24th [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Sat Mar 18: Pedro Pascal does a science (fiction) while looking after a kid (again)

2018’s Prospect is on Hulu and Kanopy in the US; on Apple TV and Sky Store in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Fri Mar 17: he didn’t kill his wife but the law doesn’t care

1993’s The Fugitive is on HBO Max in the US and Sky Cinema in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Thu Mar 16: a brutal condemnation of culturally condoned killing [pictured]

2019’s Clemency is on Hulu and Kanopy in the US, BBC iPlayer in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Wed Mar 15: the best-ever Star Trek movie (that isn’t a Star Trek movie)

1999’s Galaxy Quest is back on US Netflix after a six-year absence; on Prime and Apple TV in the UK [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Tue Mar 14: an outrageously violent, outrageously funny apocalypse

2009’s Zombieland has returned to Netflix in the UK; on Hulu in the US [read at Substack (free)]

daily stream for Mon Mar 13: a movie star who oozes off the screen and snuggles up to you

2003’s The Recruit is new on Disney+ in the UK, and on all the usual services in the US [read at Substack (free)]

