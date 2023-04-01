daily stream: a pandemic perfect cinematic storm

by MaryAnn Johanson
A Quiet Place: Part II will be forever seared into my brain as an indelible part of the viral pandemic that I have (so far!) lived through. It was the last press screening that was cancelled as stay-at-home orders came through, in March 2020, and the first movie I saw on a big screen, more than a year later, as those orders slowly started to lift, in May 2021. (This is in the UK. The US never had lockdowns as strict as the UK did.)

But beyond that, this movie is overtly about, as I wrote in 2021, how:

You’ve barely left home for more than a year, except maybe to pop to the store for essential supplies, because the outside world is rife with sudden-onset danger. But now it’s time to venture further afield with newfound protection against the peril. Which isn’t to say that you aren’t still afraid, or that the risk has been anything like completely quashed…

I haven’t seen this movie since, and I think I need to watch it again, and see how it hits now, two years later. I’m still profoundly traumatized, as I think we all are, by the last few years, and I’m simultaneously curious and terrified to see how it hits me now… (Read my 2021 review.)

US: stream on Prime (through April 12th) and Paramount+ (via Prime); rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

UK: stream on Netflix; rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

See A Quiet Place: Part II at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

