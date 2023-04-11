daily stream: the most beautiful movie of 2022

I am going to keep talking about the wondrous Irish film The Quiet Girl until everyone has seen it. From my review:

The Quiet Girl is one of the most beautiful movies I’ve ever seen. It is perfection. It is impossibly small, and emotionally immense. This is the sort of film that creeps up on you slowly, in ways that you don’t realize are happening, until you are so utterly overcome with emotion that you don’t quite know how to digest it. It’s the sort of film that you sit through the entire end credits of, not because you are wondering which Marvel character will make a surprise appearance after them, or to be polite to the artists and craftspeople who made it (both of which are, of course, completely valid reasons), but because you simply cannot move, you’re that overwhelmed.



Honestly, it’s been a long time since I felt like it was disrespectful to the cinema audience that when the lights come up, you are expected to leave. I could have just sat alone in the dark for a while longer with the feeling this beyond-lovely movie left me with.

The film is finally available to watch at home in the US (it’s been available digitally in the UK for months now), and I hope it will have that same overwhelming impact at home. (It never played in more than a few hundred cinemas in the US, so at home will be how most viewers will see it.) Please experience it, and let me know if it made you swell with joy like it did me.

US: rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

UK: stream on BFI Player (via Prime); rent on Curzon Home Cinema; rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

See The Quiet Girl at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

When you rent or purchase a film through my Prime and Apple links, I get a small affiliate fee that helps support my work. Please use them if you can! (Affiliate fees do not increase your cost.)

find lots more movies to stream