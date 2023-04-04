loaded question: what great comic actors have turned out to be even better dramatic actors?

This week’s Loaded Question is inspired by my Daily Stream post last week recommending the movie The Skeleton Twins, which features a stunningly powerful serious performance from previously exclusively comic actor Bill Hader.

What great comic actors have turned out to be even better dramatic actors?

Pictured is, of course, perhaps one of the best-known examples: Tom Hanks, who was very funny early in his career in the sitcom Bosom Buddies (above right) and in movies such as Splash, and has gone to even bigger success and even more potent creative power as an actor in serious films such as Saving Private Ryan and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (above left).

Who are your favorite comics turned serious actors? Who has most memorably made such a transition?

