daily stream: a doggone-good modern classic comedy

Not many filmmakers combine hilarity and poignancy like Christopher Guest does with his mockumentaries, and in 2000’s Best in Show, he takes on the foibles and the insecurities of show-dog owners and the high drama of championship dog shows. The mock here is as in faux — this is a faux documentary, a partly improvised slice of virtual real life — not mock as in taunt. Though many of the characters onscreen — played by a breathtakingly talented ensemble including Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, John Michael Higgins, Michael McKean, Jennifer Coolidge, Bob Balaban, Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Fred Willard, and Guest himself — may be slightly absurd, they are authentic, heartfelt, and sympathetic. They may be ridiculous but are never ridiculed, and the entire affair is as oddly touching as it is laugh-out-loud funny. (Read my 2000 review.)

US: stream on Hulu; rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

UK: rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

See Best in Show at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

