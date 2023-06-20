loaded question: what are some good movies about resilience and bouncing back from adversity?

It’s exactly four weeks today since my hip-replacement surgery, and I’m having a tougher time getting back into the swing of things than I was expecting. I’m still not sleeping well, which makes it tough to focus on much of anything. And while my recovery seems to be going okay, it’s not a fast process, and as unreasonable as it may be, I’m a little down with that. I’m so impatient to feel better! I can’t wait to walk again without crutches, and without even thinking about it. I know none of this can be rushed, but still. And then I’m coming off an entire year of absolute shit (also featuring an unpleasant bout with Covid and my mom’s death), which I’m still processing, too.

So anyway, help me out here:

What are some good movies about resilience and bouncing back from adversity?

I’ve illustrated this question with a still from the 2014 drama Wild, in which Reese Witherspoon takes herself into the wilderness in an attempt to recover from a lot of shitty life choices… and it pretty much works for her. Great film.

Give me some others, please.

