daily stream: snappy cinematic junk food to distract from terrible reality

Steven Soderbergh’s comedy heist thriller Ocean’s Eleven was released in December 2001, just a few months after 9/11 — and I will never forget what a welcome distraction it was from the harsh reality of that time. Now times are bad again. Or still! And Ocean’s Eleven remains a delicious and wonderful diversion. In 2001 I called it “pure cinematic junk food of the highest, tastiest order,” a rare quality that few films before or since can measure up to. I never fail to be enthralled by its deadpan humor and bevy of handsome guys — George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, etc — snarking their way through a simultaneous robbery of three Vegas casinos. I’m in, always. (Read my 2001 review.)

US: rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

UK: streaming on Prime but expiring within 30 days (Amazon isn’t more specific than that, sorry); rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

See Ocean’s Eleven at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

