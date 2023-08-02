daily stream: a taboo-smashing feminist horror black comedy about pregnancy

Male filmmakers have long depicted pregnancy as something scary *cough* Alien *cough*. Now it’s a woman’s turn. Writer-director-star Alice Lowe shot her gloriously feminist 2017 horror comedy Prevenge in a quick 11 days when she was in her eighth month of pregnancy: she really looks pregnant onscreen because she really is pregnant. This is the wonderfully demented tale of a fetus commanding her mother to commit a shocking series of targeted murders. “People think babies are sweet,” the bad fetus says, “but I’m bitter.” Oh yes, she is. Nasty, hilarious, outraged and outrageous, Prevenge — such a great title! — is as poignant as it is blackly funny. (Read my 2017 review.)

US: stream on Shudder and AMC+ (both via Prime); buy on Prime; rent/buy on Apple TV

UK: stream on Prime and BFI Player (via Prime); rent/buy on Prime and Apple TV

See Prevenge at Letterboxd for more viewing options.

