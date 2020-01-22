new fantasy flash fiction: “Impedimenta” (free for everyone!)

This is part of my project “(fictional) notes from The British Museum,” wherein I visit a single room at The British Museum in London, zero in on an intriguing object or objects therein, and quickly write a piece of flash fiction inspired by those objects.

The stories in this series are not usually about museums, or artifacts, or history, or at least not necessarily… the museum is just a way to kickstart my fiction lobe. Here is this week’s inspiration:

And here’s how the story begins:

The story is live now at my portfolio site, and also at my Patreon.

Due to massive depression and even more massive distraction, I let this project fall by the wayside in the latter half of 2019. But I’m determined to spend the first half of 2020 getting this series up to 52 installments, at which point I will collect them into an ebook (which I will give away to my Patreon patrons who’ve already given above a certain amount, probably around $10; still to be determined; it will be available for sale to everyone else). This installment is FREE to everyone, as a way to draw in more paying readers; subsequent installments through the end of the project will be available only to Patreon patrons. Pledge only US$1 per month to get each new story as it’s posted!

Please support my work if at all possible. And enjoy this free story!

Thank you.