I’m on BBC World Service’s “The Arts Hour” again, today, Saturday, March 14th

I’m back for my 12th appearance as a guest commentator on the BBC World Service’s “The Arts Hour” with this weekend’s new episode.

Also in the studio with me and host Nikki Bedi is novelist Christos Tsiolkas, author of The Slap; we’ll be talking about his new novel, Damascus, an epic fictional exploration of the emergence of Christianity. It sounds fascinating and I cannot wait to read it. We recorded this episode on Wednesday, so I can tell you that Tsiolkas is absolutely charming and erudite. I could have listened to him talk about his work — and all our other topics — for literally hours.

Other topics on the show: movies Misbehaviour (my review soon) and True History of the Kelly Gang (I might or might not review); political satire and historical fiction; and more.

Get all the info you need about how to listen to “The Arts Hour” — either on actual over-the-airwaves radio or online — here. Unlike BBC TV programs, the World Service stuff is — naturally — available globally, so you don’t need to be in the UK to tune in or listen on your own time.

Enjoy! Feedback on the discussion welcome here.