I’m on BBC World Service’s “The Arts Hour” again this Saturday, June 13th

I’m back for another go as a guest commentator on the BBC World Service’s “The Arts Hour” with this weekend’s new episode. Recorded from home, of course! Bought me a nice new headset for recording and everything. I’m not sure if host Nikki Bedi was in the BBC’s central London studio or not, but the other guest, Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama, was calling in from his home in Accra. (He does big installation pieces; watch a video about one called “How to Build a Parliament with a Literal Pool of Ideas.”)

We’ll be talking about Tracee Ellis Ross’s new movie The High Note, Rosamund Pike’s new movie Radioactive (reviews of both from me soon), and a lot more.

Get all the info you need about how to listen to “The Arts Hour” — either on actual over-the-airwaves radio or online — here. Unlike BBC TV programs, the World Service stuff is — naturally — available globally, so you don’t need to be in the UK to tune in or listen on your own time.