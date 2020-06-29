the Flick Filosopher daily email digest is now the weekly email digest

I have an email list. Did you know that? You probably didn’t: I haven’t had any signup forms around here prominently for a while.

Anyway, the list had been sending out an automated email every day with links to the day’s new posts, scraped from the site’s RSS feed. (Is anyone still using RSS?) Of course these emails only went out on days when there were new posts, so it was more like an “any day there’s new posts” digest.

But these emails haven’t been getting much interaction — few of the subscribers seemed to open the emails (MailChimp, the email service, can see that) or click on the links therein. So I’m experimenting with shifting to a once-a-week schedule. Subscribers will still get all the same links, just once a week instead of on the days I post new stuff.

I just sent the first weekly digest to current subscribers, covering the week of Monday, June 22nd to Sunday, June 28th. You can see that email here. If you’d like to sign up for the list, you can do that here.

I’m aiming to send the weekly digests on Sunday nights or Monday mornings (depending on how crazy my weekend is, probably).

If you don’t want to join the list but you would like to be notified of new reviews as soon as I post them, you can join my Patreon (if you’re already a patron, thank you!) and then set your Patreon email notifications to let you know as soon as I post anything new. You can also follow me on Twitter. I always post previews and links to new reviews at Patreon and on Twitter.

As I said, this is an experiment. MailChimp costs me money every month to maintain the list and send emails, and I’m not sure if it’s worth it. If this weekly digest doesn’t get much traction, I may stop doing these entirely. Please feel free to let me know if these emails are useful to you, what I could be doing differently with them, or any other comments you might have.

Oh, and by the way, if you do sign up for the MailChimp list, I will never ever never ever sell or share your email address or do anything other than use it to contact you about my work.