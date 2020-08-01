I’m back for more BBC World Service’s “The Arts Hour” again today, Saturday, August 1st

My second pandemic-lockdown, recorded-from-home appearance as a guest commentator on the BBC World Service’s “The Arts Hour” is happening this weekend! Host Nikki Bedi and I are joined by Man Booker Prize–winning author DBC Pierre, also calling in from his home in the UK.

We’ll be talking about director Amma Asante’s work, including on TV series Mrs. America, the films of Christopher Nolan (while we wait for Tenet), and much more. DBC Pierre discusses his new novel Meanwhile in Dopamine City, which sounds incredible. (I have preordered!)

Get all the info you need about how to listen to “The Arts Hour” — either on actual over-the-airwaves radio or online — here. Unlike BBC TV programs, the World Service stuff is — naturally — available globally, so you don’t need to be in the UK to tune in or listen on your own time.