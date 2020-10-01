on Christmas coming early, and the international differences in pigs-in-blankets

A Twitter thread by me today:

If it's October, it must be… Christmas? @SonyMovieUK has just launched the Sony Movies Christmas channel in the UK (Freeview 50/Sky 319/Virgin 424/Freesat 303), showing Christmas movies 24/7 till January. Because 2020. #SonyChristmas — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) October 1, 2020

In honor of the launch of Sony Movies Christmas, chocolatier @paul_a_young has created pigs-in-blanket flavored chocolates. They'll be available for sale for one month only, so stock up now if you want some for Christmas morning. https://t.co/hIhrq2SvxY — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) October 1, 2020

I have sampled the @paul_a_young pigs-in-blanket chocolates, and I'd say they are, perhaps, as much an acquired taste as Christmas movies in October are. 2020 gonna 2020. https://t.co/hIhrq2SvxY pic.twitter.com/ZJFcc8Tx9Q — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) October 1, 2020

Anyway, when I tuned into @SonyMovieUK's #SonyChristmas channel to check it out the other day, it was playing #SantaWithMuscles, which truly does have to be seen to be believed. I reviewed it way back in 1999, and it's… really something. Merry October! https://t.co/7PB71pHpks pic.twitter.com/iTIVSeQS8y — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) October 1, 2020

For my American readers: @paul_a_young pigs-in-blanket chocolates ape British-style pigs in blankets, little sausages wrapped in bacon [https://t.co/mMHEAmbHaO], not American-style ones, cocktail weiners wrapped in pastry [https://t.co/mIDGEcrUfJ]. pic.twitter.com/gu3N8EQ71D — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) October 1, 2020

The @paul_a_young chocolates DO look like little sausages wrapped in bacon… and they kinda taste like it, too. Your appreciation of this may vary from mine. pic.twitter.com/2qyyHdS01y — MaryAnn Johanson (@maryannjohanson) October 1, 2020