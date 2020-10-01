Quantcast
become a Patreon patron

film criticism by maryann johanson | since 1997

on Christmas coming early, and the international differences in pigs-in-blankets

Thu Oct 01 2020, 11:21pm | 1 comment

A Twitter thread by me today:


posted in:
maryann buzz
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap