flash fiction coming your way soon…

I am delighted to share two tidbits of news from my fiction front.

The first is that I will have a work of horror flash fiction in the upcoming anthology 99 Tiny Terrors, edited by Jennifer Brozek and coming soon from Pulse Publishing. Here’s the teaser for the collection:

There’s nothing better than a short, sharp slice of flash fiction to get the mind working. ‘99 Tiny Terrors’ is an anthology that the reader can dip into for something deliciously dangerous in a short amount of time or spend an afternoon trolling through blood soaked stories from all over.

My story? It’s entitled “Dead Letter,” and that’s all I’m gonna say about it.

No pub date has been announced yet. I’ll certainly be sure to let you know as soon as I have more details.

say hello to Cultural Artifacts

My big news is that I am finally thisclose to getting together the collection of science fiction, horror, and fantasy flash fiction that I wrote under the banner “(fictional) notes from The British Museum” and published at my Patreon and at my (now-defunct) portfolio site, for subscribers only, between January 2019 and January 2020. (The collection will also include two bonus works of flash fiction, one science fiction and one fantasy, that have not appeared anywhere else before.)

The anthology is called Cultural Artifacts, and I will unveil a very cool cover in the next week or so. That’s a placeholder teaser cover above.

For those who didn’t follow along as I wrote them, this is what the stories are about:

Meet an angry kitten, the gods of theater, and the bored young aristocrats of Mars. Take two trips to “the most beautiful planet known to humanity,” and visit Wok Like An Egyptian, “LA’s latest fast friendly food sensation.” Feel frissons of discovery and watch as history is misinterpreted and misunderstood in objects mysterious and quotidian. Insidious toys, eternal treasures, and instruments of beauty and destruction: ‘Cultural Artifacts’ is a collection of science fiction, horror, and fantasy flash fiction that offers tasty bites of hope and darkness in tales of infernal devices animated by kind magic and cruel sorcery, in curios that create image and identity, in keepsakes that magnify repression and foment revolution.

Two stories are available free on my Patreon, if you’d like to get an idea of what you’re in for:

• “Impedimenta”

• “The Day of Broken Glass”

Cultural Artifacts will debut on April 8th, and is available for preorder (ebook only) now, for only US $1.99 (or local equivalent):

If you pledge to my Patreon by April 1st — or if you are already a Patreon supporter — you’ll get the ebook for free on that day, a week before the official publication date.

I hope you’ll enjoy the ebook. I’m very proud of the stories therein.

More to come soon…

