I’m on two panels at the BFI’s Woman with a Movie Camera fest

I am delighted to announce that I will be speaking on two (virtual) panels at Woman with a Movie Camera Summit 2021, hosted by the British Film Institute. The event takes place online next weekend, July 17th–18th.

My panels are:

The Rise and Fall of the Girl Boss

Available from 12:00 Saturday 17 July



A panel of culture writers and film critics dissect the rise and fall of Girl Boss, from her shiny pop-feminist origins to her current status as the cultural archetype everyone loves to hate. The panel will get into the issues of girlboss feminism and also explore her recent iterations in film and television, including films like I Care a Lot and Cruella.



Host: Beth Webb

Panellists: MaryAnn Johanson, Leila Latif and Ashanti Omkar

And:

Behind the Bylines: Times Up UK Critics Roundtable

Available from 17:00 Saturday 17 July



Six UK film critics come together to discuss the professional and personal experiences of being a female critic in a still very male dominated field. Exploring topics such as: what criticism means to me; how much is a fair wage? What is the female gaze? And Twitter bio vs Reality, the roundtable will offer a vital insight into this side of the industry.



Panellists: Hanna Flint, Sophie Monks Kaufman, Nikki Baughan, MaryAnn Johanson, Fatima Sheriff and Rose Dymock.

We recorded both panels this past week, and they went great. I hope you’ll tune in for them.

Access to the entire summit is only £5 (£3 for BFI members). Get more information and purchase tickets here. I’m told that the summit will be available only to those in the UK (though VPNs are a thing *nudge nudge*), but that the panels may eventually get posted to the BFI’s YouTube channel and viewable more widely. If/when that happens, I will be sure to let you know.